Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Sonata

130,453 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10045290
  2. 10045290
  3. 10045290
  4. 10045290
  5. 10045290
  6. 10045290
  7. 10045290
  8. 10045290
  9. 10045290
  10. 10045290
  11. 10045290
  12. 10045290
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,453KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045290
  • Stock #: 19049
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF0FH168983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Infinity Sound System

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Panoramic Moonroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Navigation
Parking Sensors
Heated Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB & AUX PORTS
Lane Change Assist
Proximity Keyless Entry
High Beam Assist
8” touchscreen
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Cooled/Ventilated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 80,000 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE ...
 105,000 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 95,216 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory