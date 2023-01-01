Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Sonata

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,700

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL, Camera, 4 Door, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty A

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL, Camera, 4 Door, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty A

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1688591516
  2. 1688591521
  3. 1688591527
  4. 1688591532
  5. 1688591538
  6. 1688591543
  7. 1688591548
  8. 1688591552
  9. 1688591557
  10. 1688591565
  11. 1688591570
  12. 1688591580
  13. 1688591589
  14. 1688591595
  15. 1688591601
  16. 1688591606
  17. 1688591611
  18. 1688591616
  19. 1688591621
  20. 1688591625
  21. 1688591631
  22. 1688591635
  23. 1688591639
  24. 1688591647
  25. 1688591652
  26. 1688591659
  27. 1688591667
  28. 1688591674
  29. 1688591680
  30. 1688591685
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,700

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144839
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF8FH189776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

--     4 Door         --- Alloys          --- Camera

--     Automatic,

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2011 Nissan Rogue AW...
 211,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 212,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 267,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory