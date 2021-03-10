2015 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

Sale $9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6778925

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.