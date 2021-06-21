Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Sonata

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Sonata

2015 Hyundai Sonata

SE,PUSH START,LANE DEP&PARK ASSIST,NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Sonata

SE,PUSH START,LANE DEP&PARK ASSIST,NO ACCIDENT

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7391642
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF0FH207722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUE TOOTH,PARKING ASSIST,LANE DEPARTURE WARRNING,NO ACCIDENT,PUSH START,ALLOY RIMS,AMAZING DRIVE,$9900,+HST &LICENSING,(SAFETY EXTRA $490 INCLUDING WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM OR 36 MONTHS,$600 PER CALIM INCLUDED),FOR INQUIRIES&TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2005 Toyota Matrix S...
 224,000 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 AW...
 187,000 KM
$11,800 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Accord 4 ...
 161,000 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory