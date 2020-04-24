Menu
2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

Location

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4937178
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2015 Infiniti Q50 AWD Limited
This 2015 Infiniti Is Finished In A Brilliant White Exterior And Perfectly Complimented By A Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded w/ True Keyless Entry w. Push To Start, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity, LED Headlights, Heated Seats, Sunroof, 19" Alloy Wheels, BOSE Audio System, Rear Spoiler & Much More !

CarFax Verified Ask For The CarFax History Report !
2 Year/Unlimited KM Warranty Included.

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$18,495 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 12 Month Powertrain, Engine, Transmission, AWD/4WD, Turbo & Supercharger Warranty.


For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Pro Drive Auto Sales
76 Kingston Road,
Toronto, ON, M4L 1S6
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pro Drive Auto Sales

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

