Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Infiniti Q50

135,590 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Infiniti Q50

2015 Infiniti Q50

Premium AWD, NAV, CAM, DRIVE MODE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Infiniti Q50

Premium AWD, NAV, CAM, DRIVE MODE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9422260
  2. 9422260
  3. 9422260
  4. 9422260
  5. 9422260
  6. 9422260
  7. 9422260
  8. 9422260
  9. 9422260
  10. 9422260
  11. 9422260
  12. 9422260
  13. 9422260
  14. 9422260
  15. 9422260
  16. 9422260
  17. 9422260
  18. 9422260
  19. 9422260
  20. 9422260
  21. 9422260
  22. 9422260
  23. 9422260
  24. 9422260
  25. 9422260
  26. 9422260
  27. 9422260
  28. 9422260
  29. 9422260
  30. 9422260
  31. 9422260
  32. 9422260
  33. 9422260
  34. 9422260
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,590KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9422260
  • Stock #: PC8904
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR2FM391382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8904
  • Mileage 135,590 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 INFINITI Q50 PREMIUM | 3.7L V6 | 328HP | AWD | DOWNSHIFT REV MATCHING | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | POWER MOONROOF | INFINITI INTELLIGENT KEY | DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | INFINITI INTOUCH APPS | MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM | DUAL DISPLAY SYSTEM SCREENS | BLUETOOTH | REARVIEW MONITOR | CLEAN CARFAX







This Infiniti Q50 Premium is powered by a 3.7-litre V6 making 328 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque and mated to an Electronically controlled 7-speed automatic with Adaptive Shift Control (ASC) and Downshift Rev Matching (DRM); as well as an Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain. It also features Infinitis Drive Mode selector personal settings allows driver to choose between Standard, Sport, Snow, Eco or Personal mode as well as Hill Start Assist.







Standard safety features on all 2015 Infiniti Q50 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and the Infiniti Connection telematics service with roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle reporting and remote door unlocking.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Front fog lights
Run flat tires
Rear
3
2
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Power windows: remotely operated
Subwoofer: 2
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear headrests: fixed
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Front brake width: 1.1
Rear brake diameter: 12.1
Rear brake width: 0.6
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment: InTouch
Axle ratio: 3.36
Connected in-car apps: driving performance
Smart device app function: maintenance status
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual)
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
rear folding
wiper activated
power glass
voice operated
safety reverse
element
with read function
auto-locking
turn off headlights
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 108,286 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Enclave A...
 126,488 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 BMW M4 CSL *NOT...
 90 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory