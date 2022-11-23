2015 Infiniti Q50

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 5 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9422260

9422260 Stock #: PC8904

PC8904 VIN: JN1BV7AR2FM391382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8904

Mileage 135,590 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Air filtration Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Front fog lights Run flat tires Additional Features Rear 3 2 SURROUND SOUND Trunk release 8 digital odometer auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Power windows: remotely operated Subwoofer: 2 Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Camera system: rearview Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Total speakers: 14 Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar Rear headrests: fixed Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Wheel spokes: 5 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Front wipers: speed sensitive Front brake width: 1.1 Rear brake diameter: 12.1 Rear brake width: 0.6 Power outlet(s): two 12V front Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Infotainment: InTouch Axle ratio: 3.36 Connected in-car apps: driving performance Smart device app function: maintenance status chrome surround Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 7 in. and 8 in. (dual) iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide reclining rear folding wiper activated power glass voice operated safety reverse element with read function auto-locking turn off headlights Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

