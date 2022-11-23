$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti Q50
Premium AWD, NAV, CAM, DRIVE MODE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9422260
- Stock #: PC8904
- VIN: JN1BV7AR2FM391382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8904
- Mileage 135,590 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 INFINITI Q50 PREMIUM | 3.7L V6 | 328HP | AWD | DOWNSHIFT REV MATCHING | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | POWER MOONROOF | INFINITI INTELLIGENT KEY | DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | INFINITI INTOUCH APPS | MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM | DUAL DISPLAY SYSTEM SCREENS | BLUETOOTH | REARVIEW MONITOR | CLEAN CARFAX
This Infiniti Q50 Premium is powered by a 3.7-litre V6 making 328 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque and mated to an Electronically controlled 7-speed automatic with Adaptive Shift Control (ASC) and Downshift Rev Matching (DRM); as well as an Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain. It also features Infinitis Drive Mode selector personal settings allows driver to choose between Standard, Sport, Snow, Eco or Personal mode as well as Hill Start Assist.
Standard safety features on all 2015 Infiniti Q50 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and the Infiniti Connection telematics service with roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle reporting and remote door unlocking.
Vehicle Features
