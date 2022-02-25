$20,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919
2015 Infiniti QX50
AWD-NAVI-360 CAMERAS-BLIND SPOT-SUNROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8414643
- VIN: JN1BJ0HR0FM770387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 INFINITI QX50 AWD - FULLY LOADED - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - LANE DEPATURE PREVENTION - DISTANCE CONTROL ASSIST - INTELLIGENT BRAKE ASSIST - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - INTELLIGENT CRUISE CONTROL - PARKING ASSIST - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - SUNROOF - BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 19" WHEELS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - POWER FOLDING 2ND ROW SEATS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 134,000KM - $20,499 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
Vehicle Features
