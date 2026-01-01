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<p>AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! SMART KEY! NAVI! 360 DEGREE BACKUP CAMERA!</p><p>POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! PUSH START! REMOTE START!</p><p>BLUETOOTH! POWER TAIL GATE! 7 SEAT SUV! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!</p><p>VERY GOOD BODY! NO RUST! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE</p><p>AT$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2015 Infiniti QX60

176,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle
13993072

2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
176,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5N1AL0MM9FC525862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! SMART KEY! NAVI! 360 DEGREE BACKUP CAMERA!

POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! PUSH START! REMOTE START!

BLUETOOTH! POWER TAIL GATE! 7 SEAT SUV! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!

VERY GOOD BODY! NO RUST! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE

AT$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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416-356-8118

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$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Infiniti QX60