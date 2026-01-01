$9,500+ taxes & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX60
AWD 4dr
2015 Infiniti QX60
AWD 4dr
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 176,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! SMART KEY! NAVI! 360 DEGREE BACKUP CAMERA!
POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! PUSH START! REMOTE START!
BLUETOOTH! POWER TAIL GATE! 7 SEAT SUV! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!
VERY GOOD BODY! NO RUST! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE
AT$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
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