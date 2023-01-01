Menu
2015 Jaguar F-Type

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Jaguar F-Type

2015 Jaguar F-Type

V6|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20in ALLOYS

2015 Jaguar F-Type

V6|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9529954
  • Stock #: K20448
  • VIN: SAJXA6AT9F8K20448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJXA6AT9F8K20448, 3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 20 inch WHEELS, PANOROOF, BLUETOOTH, Red on Black Leather, Pwr. Tilt Steering, Meridian Premium Sound, Dual Climate Ctrl., ., Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Heated Steering, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., , ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

