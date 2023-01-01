2015 Jaguar F-Type

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,900 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9529954

9529954 Stock #: K20448

K20448 VIN: SAJXA6AT9F8K20448

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.