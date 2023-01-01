$43,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2015 Jaguar F-Type
V6|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,900
- Listing ID: 9529954
- Stock #: K20448
- VIN: SAJXA6AT9F8K20448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJXA6AT9F8K20448, 3.0L V6 SUPERCHARGED, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 20 inch WHEELS, PANOROOF, BLUETOOTH, Red on Black Leather, Pwr. Tilt Steering, Meridian Premium Sound, Dual Climate Ctrl., ., Pwr/Heated/Memory Seats, Heated Steering, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., , ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
