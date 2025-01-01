2015 Jaguar XF

Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJXA0JH6FMU40758, XF-R, 5.0L Supercharged - 510hp, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS,  SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES, Pwr. Sunroof, Bluetooth, Meridian Premium Surround Sound, 17 Speakers, 825-watt, Black on Beige Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated/Ventilated Seats, Power Rear Shade, 18-way Adjustable Sport Seats, Pwr. Trunk, Hood Louvers, "Suede Cloth" Headliner, Smart Key System, Fibre Carbon/Chrome Trim, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Paddle Shifters, Adaptive Dynamics, Active Differential Control, ABS Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJXA0JH6FMU40758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

