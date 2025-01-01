$23,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jaguar XF
XFR|5.0L V8|510hp|NAVI|REARCAM|20in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJXA0JH6FMU40758, XF-R, 5.0L Supercharged - 510hp, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES, Pwr. Sunroof, Bluetooth, Meridian Premium Surround Sound, 17 Speakers, 825-watt, Black on Beige Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated/Ventilated Seats, Power Rear Shade, 18-way Adjustable Sport Seats, Pwr. Trunk, Hood Louvers, “Suede Cloth” Headliner, Smart Key System, Fibre Carbon/Chrome Trim, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Paddle Shifters, Adaptive Dynamics, Active Differential Control, ABS Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
647-260-0371