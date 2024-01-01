Menu
2015 JEEP CHEROKEE | LATITUDE | ALTITUDE PACKAGE | 4WD | 3.2L V6 | 271 HP | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | KEYLESS ENTRY | BACKUP CAMERA | HARMAN RADIO MANUFACTURER | CRUISE CONTROL | DRIVING MODES | AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | 18 INCH GLOSS BLACK 5 SPOKE WHEELS | TYRE PRESSURE MONITOR | HEATED MIRROR | AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR | HILL START ASSIST | AUTO START/STOP | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE Introducing the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude a vehicle that combines capability, comfort, and style into one impressive package. Powered by a 3.2L V6 engine that delivers 271 horsepower and 239 ft. lbs. of torque, this SUV is ready to take on any adventure you have in mind. As for the factory default features, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude comes with an impressive list of amenities that are sure to impress even the most discerning driver. The exterior is coated in a stunning Bright White Clear Coat with Black trim pieces that catches the eye and turns heads wherever you go. Meanwhile, the interior is finished in a sleek and stylish Black that provides a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for all passengers. Inside, youll find a host of features that make driving more enjoyable and convenient. For example, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude comes with a 8.4-inch touchscreen display that allows you to easily control your music and other features. Youll also appreciate the Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to make hands-free calls and stream audio from your smartphone. Other features that come standard on the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude include power windows, power locks, keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. Theres also a six-speaker audio system that provides crisp and clear sound, along with a USB port that lets you charge your devices on the go. Overall, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude is an impressive SUV that offers a winning combination of style, performance, and features. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.

2015 Jeep Cherokee

203,656 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

LATITUDE,4WD,ALTITUDE PKG,KEYLESS GO,REMOTE START

2015 Jeep Cherokee

LATITUDE,4WD,ALTITUDE PKG,KEYLESS GO,REMOTE START

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

203,656KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMCS5FW748538

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10094
  • Mileage 203,656 KM

2015 JEEP CHEROKEE | LATITUDE | ALTITUDE PACKAGE | 4WD | 3.2L V6 | 271 HP | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | KEYLESS ENTRY | BACKUP CAMERA | HARMAN RADIO MANUFACTURER | CRUISE CONTROL | DRIVING MODES | AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | 18 INCH GLOSS BLACK 5 SPOKE WHEELS | TYRE PRESSURE MONITOR | HEATED MIRROR | AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR | HILL START ASSIST | AUTO START/STOP | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Introducing the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude a vehicle that combines capability, comfort, and style into one impressive package. Powered by a 3.2L V6 engine that delivers 271 horsepower and 239 ft. lbs. of torque, this SUV is ready to take on any adventure you have in mind.







As for the factory default features, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude comes with an impressive list of amenities that are sure to impress even the most discerning driver. The exterior is coated in a stunning Bright White Clear Coat with Black trim pieces that catches the eye and turns heads wherever you go. Meanwhile, the interior is finished in a sleek and stylish Black that provides a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for all passengers.







Inside, you'll find a host of features that make driving more enjoyable and convenient. For example, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude comes with a 8.4-inch touchscreen display that allows you to easily control your music and other features. You'll also appreciate the Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to make hands-free calls and stream audio from your smartphone.







Other features that come standard on the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude include power windows, power locks, keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. There's also a six-speaker audio system that provides crisp and clear sound, along with a USB port that lets you charge your devices on the go. Overall, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude is an impressive SUV that offers a winning combination of style, performance, and features.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 3.73

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Headlight bezel color: black
Rear seat: sliding
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Rear brake width: 0.47
Alternator: 160 amps
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.9
Tire type: touring
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rack crossbars: black
Roof rails: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Side airbags: front / rear
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Armrests: front center / rear folding
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Rear headrests: integrated / 3
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 6
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / 6
Power outlet(s): 115V / 12V cargo area / two 12V front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Jeep Cherokee