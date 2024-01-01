$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
LATITUDE,4WD,ALTITUDE PKG,KEYLESS GO,REMOTE START
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10094
- Mileage 203,656 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 JEEP CHEROKEE | LATITUDE | ALTITUDE PACKAGE | 4WD | 3.2L V6 | 271 HP | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | KEYLESS ENTRY | BACKUP CAMERA | HARMAN RADIO MANUFACTURER | CRUISE CONTROL | DRIVING MODES | AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS | POWER LOCKS | POWER WINDOWS | 18 INCH GLOSS BLACK 5 SPOKE WHEELS | TYRE PRESSURE MONITOR | HEATED MIRROR | AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR | HILL START ASSIST | AUTO START/STOP | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude a vehicle that combines capability, comfort, and style into one impressive package. Powered by a 3.2L V6 engine that delivers 271 horsepower and 239 ft. lbs. of torque, this SUV is ready to take on any adventure you have in mind.
As for the factory default features, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude comes with an impressive list of amenities that are sure to impress even the most discerning driver. The exterior is coated in a stunning Bright White Clear Coat with Black trim pieces that catches the eye and turns heads wherever you go. Meanwhile, the interior is finished in a sleek and stylish Black that provides a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for all passengers.
Inside, you'll find a host of features that make driving more enjoyable and convenient. For example, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude comes with a 8.4-inch touchscreen display that allows you to easily control your music and other features. You'll also appreciate the Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to make hands-free calls and stream audio from your smartphone.
Other features that come standard on the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude include power windows, power locks, keyless entry, cruise control, and a rearview camera. There's also a six-speaker audio system that provides crisp and clear sound, along with a USB port that lets you charge your devices on the go. Overall, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude is an impressive SUV that offers a winning combination of style, performance, and features.
