2015 Jeep Cherokee

PC7462 VIN: 1C4PJMBS2FW775889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,649 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Cargo tie downs Rear door type: Liftgate Roll Stability Control Body side reinforcements door pockets Auxiliary Oil Cooler Sunglasses holder Electronic Parking Brake speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Cargo Area Floor Mat range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Illuminated Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Knee airbags: dual front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Wheels: aluminum Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front air conditioning zones: single Front brake diameter: 13.0 Driver seat manual adjustments: height Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Body side moldings: body-color Grille color: black with chrome accents 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Locking differential: rear Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking 4WD type: on demand Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy Interior accents: metallic-tone Power outlet(s): 115V Front brake width: 1.1 Battery rating: 730 CCA Headlight bezel color: black Rear seat: sliding Center console trim: simulated alloy Rear brake width: 0.47 Alternator: 160 amps halogen Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Axle ratio: 4.08 Rear brake diameter: 10.9 LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone mast rear folding voice operated 12V cargo area two 12V front Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Roof rack crossbars: chrome Roof rails: black

