Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Cherokee

85,649 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk, AWD, 3.2L V6, REAR CAM, SATELLITE RADIO

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk, AWD, 3.2L V6, REAR CAM, SATELLITE RADIO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7753371
  2. 7753371
  3. 7753371
  4. 7753371
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,649KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7753371
  • Stock #: PC7462
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS2FW775889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7462
  • Mileage 85,649 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 JEEP CHEROKEE | AWD | 3.2L V6 | 271HP | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DRIVING MODES | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | LEATHER | AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE







the 2015 Jeep Cherokee delivers all the Jeep essentials, with impressive features and safety. It offers more off-road capability than most people will expect from a crossover, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. The Cherokee has a quiet, comfortable, and plush ride quality compared with other small crossovers. The well-laid-out interior is another bonus. The V6 engine is smooth and has plenty of power.







The off-road-themed Trailhawk trim is four-wheel-drive only and comes with low-range gears, slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, off-road oriented suspension tuning, a rear locking differential, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, upgraded interior surfaces, a bigger gauge cluster display, the 8.4-inch touchscreen and satellite radio. A rearview camera and automatic headlights are standard on this trim as well. Standard safety equipment on all 2015 Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front air conditioning
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cargo tie downs
Rear door type: Liftgate
Roll Stability Control
Body side reinforcements
door pockets
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Sunglasses holder
Electronic Parking Brake
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Cargo Area Floor Mat
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Wheels: aluminum
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Grille color: black with chrome accents
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Locking differential: rear
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
4WD type: on demand
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Power outlet(s): 115V
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Headlight bezel color: black
Rear seat: sliding
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Rear brake width: 0.47
Alternator: 160 amps
halogen
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 4.08
Rear brake diameter: 10.9
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
mast
rear folding
voice operated
12V cargo area
two 12V front
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
Roof rails: black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2007 Porsche 911 Tur...
 33,547 KM
$159,800 + tax & lic
2012 Porsche 911 Tar...
 64,396 KM
$99,800 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Macan S...
 66,475 KM
$47,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory