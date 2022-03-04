2015 Jeep Compass

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8599592

8599592 Stock #: 383211

383211 VIN: 1C4NJDAB2FD383211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.