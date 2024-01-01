$10,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Jeep Patriot
FWD 4dr High Altitude
2015 Jeep Patriot
FWD 4dr High Altitude
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,281KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4NJPAA4FD273933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,281 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Just arrived, more info coming soon, $10988 + hst & lic.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.
2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport 126,412 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4dr Sdn 5.5L 4MATIC*ONE OWNER*RARE* 83,900 KM $19,485 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT*NAVI*LEATHER*BLIND SPOT* 94,124 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-841-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
416-841-7058
2015 Jeep Patriot