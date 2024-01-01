Menu
<p>Just arrived, more info coming soon, $10988 + hst & lic.</p>

2015 Jeep Patriot

114,281 KM

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr High Altitude

2015 Jeep Patriot

FWD 4dr High Altitude

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1728418054
  2. 1728418058
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,281KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJPAA4FD273933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived, more info coming soon, $10988 + hst & lic.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2015 Jeep Patriot