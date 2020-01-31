Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUD,AWD,LEATHER,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTITUD,AWD,LEATHER,S/ROOF,SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4629456
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED,$14488,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2015 Jeep Patriot HI...
 87,000 KM
$14,488 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Rogue S ...
 178,000 KM
$4,888 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Highland...
 269,000 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Send A Message