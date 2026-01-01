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<p>SUPER LOW KM ! ONLY 120000 KM! 4WD! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!</p><p>CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! PUSH START! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! HEATED</p><p>STEERING WHEEL! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! AND SO MUCH MORE! CLEAN CAR!</p><p>ACCIDENT FREE! COME WITH A COMPLETE SET OF 4 WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! AS IS </p><p>SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE</p><p>PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW20102GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2015 Jeep Renegade

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Renegade

4WD 4dr North

Watch This Vehicle
14117252

2015 Jeep Renegade

4WD 4dr North

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN ZACCJBBT0FPB90754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM ! ONLY 120000 KM! 4WD! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! PUSH START! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! HEATED

STEERING WHEEL! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! AND SO MUCH MORE! CLEAN CAR!

ACCIDENT FREE! COME WITH A COMPLETE SET OF 4 WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! AS IS 

SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW20102GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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416-356-8118

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$10,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Jeep Renegade