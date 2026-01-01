$10,500+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Renegade
4WD 4dr North
2015 Jeep Renegade
4WD 4dr North
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW KM ! ONLY 120000 KM! 4WD! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! PUSH START! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! HEATED
STEERING WHEEL! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! AND SO MUCH MORE! CLEAN CAR!
ACCIDENT FREE! COME WITH A COMPLETE SET OF 4 WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! AS IS
SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE
PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW20102GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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