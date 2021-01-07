Menu
2015 Jeep Renegade

112,000 KM

Details

$10,960

+ tax & licensing
Car Solutions Canada Inc.

416-633-0603

North-6 SPEED MANUAL

Location

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

112,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: ZACCJABHXFPC37357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents local Canadian vehicle. Loaded with options including: 6 speed manual transmission, heated seats, heated steering wheel, back up camera, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth and more. Incredible SUV and well kept both inside and out.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

