2015 Jeep Wrangler

184,612 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Sahara

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

184,612KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10370373
  • Stock #: PC9627
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG9FL733590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9627
  • Mileage 184,612 KM

Vehicle Description

WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Radio: AM/FM

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features

Rear
LEATHER
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
WINDSHIELD
Radio data system
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
4
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Auxiliary audio input: USB
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
In-Dash CD: single disc
Power outlet(s): 12V front
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Tow hooks: front
Front suspension classification: solid live axle
Front suspension type: multi-link
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Rear suspension type: trailing arms
Spare tire mount location: outside
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Skid plate(s)
Tire type: all terrain
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Battery: maintenance-free
Alternator: 140 amps
Total speakers: 6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Shift knob trim: chrome
Mirror color: black
4WD selector: manual hi-lo
4WD type: part time
Axle ratio: 3.21
Battery rating: 600 CCA
Door handle color: black
Fender lip moldings: black
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Removable roof: soft top
Rear seat folding
Front brake width: 1.1
Rear brake width: 0.47
Front brake diameter: 11.9
Rear brake diameter: 12.4
Wheels: aluminum alloy
halogen
Tinted glass: front driver and passenger
LAMP FAILURE
iPod/iPhone
reclining
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: side-hinged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

