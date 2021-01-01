Menu
2015 Kia Optima

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima

LX

2015 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6369287
  • VIN: KNAGM4A71F5621911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT DO YOU GET?

-2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
-Six Speed Automatic Transmission
-Proximity Intelligent Key
-Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-Power Driver's Seat
-Rear Vents
-Active ECO mode
-16" Alloy Rims
-Air Conditioning
-Heated Front Seats
-AUX and USB input
-Bluetooth
-Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel
-Heated Mirrors w/integrated turn signals

OTHER FEATURES: Power locks, OnStar, electronic immobilizer, front disc/rear drum brakes with ABS, hill start assist, body-colour door handles, automatic headlights, body-colour power mirrors with spotter mirror, 16-inch steel wheels, two piece storage tray under cargo load floor, air filtration system, floor mats, driver information centre, power locks,  power windows with driver auto-up/down, 60/40 flip and fold rear seat, 4-way manual driver seat, fold flat front seats, 2-way manual passenger seat, cloth seating surfaces, four-speaker AM/FM audio, 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE? 
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! 

HAVE A TRADE-IN?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US: 
TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.   

HOURS OF OPERATION:

 

Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm 
OPEN ON Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Alternate Numbers
647-346-5333
