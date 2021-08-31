Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Optima

109,583 KM

Details Description

$13,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Optima

2015 Kia Optima

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Optima

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

109,583KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7902924
  • Stock #: W18654A
  • VIN: KNAGN4A74F5623908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! *Detailed* *Value Market Pricing*. Black 2015 Kia Optima EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V CVVT Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and contact free delivery process and you will have a 100% no risk full refund guarantee. Shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet and schedule delivery of your new car. It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. On delivery, we will bring the vehicle to you in a safe manner. We will sanitize the vehicle, wear gloves, a mask and use a plastic steering wheel wrap and seat covers. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2018 Toyota Corolla
 71,723 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima
 109,583 KM
$13,899 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla
 74,339 KM
$16,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory