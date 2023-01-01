Menu
2015 Kia Rio

107,070 KM

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

107,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10095618
  • Stock #: BI20644A
  • VIN: KNADN5A33F6715835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BI20644A
  • Mileage 107,070 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

