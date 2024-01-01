$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rio
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
154,054KM
Used
VIN KNADM4A36F6422556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,054 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
