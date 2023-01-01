$12,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rondo
LX
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LX! AUTO! HATCHBACK! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!
BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE!
ACCIDENT FREE! TWO SET TIRES ON RIMS! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE
AT $499 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
416-356-8118