Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Sorento

134,489 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

LX w/ A/C, Bluetooth, USB Port

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sorento

LX w/ A/C, Bluetooth, USB Port

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,489KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10505556
  • Stock #: 22257
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A6XFG660697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Traction Control System

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 56,498 KM
$27,890 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Hat...
 33,176 KM
$31,890 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer X...
 70,984 KM
$27,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory