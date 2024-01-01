Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Kia Sorento

161,525 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sorento

EX AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2015 Kia Sorento

EX AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

161,525KM
Used
VIN 5XYKUDA7XFG623564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill assist control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Driver Memory Seat
Backup Warning System
Vehicle Stability Management
Projection Headlights
Heated Front & Rear Seats
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
AUX & USB Ports
LED Front Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

