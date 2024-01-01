Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Kia Soul

136,493 KM

Details Description Features

$12,590

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Soul

LX w/ Bluetooth, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Power Windows

2015 Kia Soul

LX w/ Bluetooth, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Power Windows

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,590

+ taxes & licensing

136,493KM
Used
VIN KNDJN2A22F7227028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 136,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Management
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo
Power Heated Sideview Mirrors

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$12,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Kia Soul