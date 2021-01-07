2015 Land Rover Discovery

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 2 Retained Accessory Power 10 Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Lumbar Roll Stability Control trailer stability control door pockets Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Armrests: rear folding Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing In-Dash CD: single disc Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Memorized settings: driver seat Antenna type: element Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Automatic hazard warning lights Seatbelt warning sensor: front Premium brand Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Upholstery: leather-trimmed Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Skid plate(s): front Axle ratio: 3.75 Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Laminated glass: acoustic Power door locks: auto-locking Wheel spokes: 5 Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Rear seat folding Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Storage: accessory hook Rear seat: sliding Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control Multi-function remote: panic alarm Front brake diameter: 12.8 variable intermittent Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4 Exhaust tip color: metallic Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Watts: 190 Passenger Seat Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Hill Descent Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone proximity entry system fuel cut-off reclining reverse gear tilt 12V front cargo tie-down anchors and hooks black surround Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

