2015 Land Rover Discovery

159,548 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Land Rover Discovery

2015 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE AWD, NAV, CAM, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF

2015 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE AWD, NAV, CAM, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

159,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6548500
  • Stock #: PC6534
  • VIN: SALCR2BG7FH536293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6534
  • Mileage 159,548 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT | HSE | AWD | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED SEATS | PUSH BUTTON START | PARKING SENSORS | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | MEMORY SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport is progressive, spacious and functional SUV. With its distinct profile, powerful turbocharged engine producing 240HP, and Land Rover's famous All Wheel Drive system, the Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. The Discovery Sport will provide comfort and utility at the same time. Black exterior on Black Leather interior colour combination looks modern and sleek.







Enjoy a Voice Command Navigation System for on-road guidance. Your passengers will love the skyview from the Sunroof. Heated Seats are great for those cold Canadian Days!







Car comes standard with driver air bag, passenger air bag, frond and rear side air bag, front and rear head air bag, knee air bag as well as child safety locks.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear
3
MP3
2
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Armrests: rear folding
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
In-Dash CD: single disc
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Memorized settings: driver seat
Antenna type: element
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Premium brand
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Skid plate(s): front
Axle ratio: 3.75
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Rear seat folding
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Storage: accessory hook
Rear seat: sliding
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Front brake diameter: 12.8
variable intermittent
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Watts: 190
Passenger Seat
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Hill Descent
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
fuel cut-off
reclining
reverse gear tilt
12V front
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
black surround
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

