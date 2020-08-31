Menu
2015 Land Rover Evoque

53,428 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Prestige, NAV, PANO, 360, HEATED/VENT, BLINDSPOT

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,428KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC6072
  • VIN: SALVV2BG8FH027608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,428 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE | PRESTIGE | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | POWER TAILGATE | LEATHER | PARKING SENSORS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. It features a powerful 240HP turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission. Featured in sleek Red exterior finish, contrasting Black leather interior, and alloy wheels. The Prestige trim gives you heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and parallel park assist. A Voice-Command Navigation System and 360 Camera are ready to assist you. Your passengers will LOVE the Panoramic Sunroof and the sunlight it lets in. Winters will be a breeze with included options like Heated Front Seats, the Heated Steering Wheel, and the Heated Windshield. Other convenient features include, TFT Instrument Cluster, Paddle Shifters, Comfort Access, Satellite Radio, Homelink, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, and a Power Tailgate. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, and Hill Descent Control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Tool Kit
Rear
3
MP3
MP3 Playback
2
Retained Accessory Power
10
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Lumbar
HARD DRIVE
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
door pockets
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Rear seat: heated
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 16
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Cargo cover: hard
Axle ratio: 3.75
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Steering ratio: 15.4
Rear struts
Front wipers: dual-stage intermittent
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Wheel spokes: 10
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Grille color: silver
Camera system: rear multi-view
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Cross traffic alert: rear
RAIN SENSING
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
variable intermittent
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
fuel cut-off
reclining
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
safety reverse
with washer
element
Active parking system: semi-automatic
self-leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

