2015 Land Rover Evoque

2015 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE | PRESTIGE | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | POWER TAILGATE | LEATHER | PARKING SENSORS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Prestige is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. It features a powerful 240HP turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth Automatic Transmission. Featured in sleek Red exterior finish, contrasting Black leather interior, and alloy wheels. The Prestige trim gives you heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and parallel park assist. A Voice-Command Navigation System and 360 Camera are ready to assist you. Your passengers will LOVE the Panoramic Sunroof and the sunlight it lets in. Winters will be a breeze with included options like Heated Front Seats, the Heated Steering Wheel, and the Heated Windshield. Other convenient features include, TFT Instrument Cluster, Paddle Shifters, Comfort Access, Satellite Radio, Homelink, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, and a Power Tailgate. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, and Hill Descent Control.
