2015 Land Rover Evoque

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Phone Compass Trip Computer Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Tool Kit Rear 3 MP3 MP3 Playback 2 Retained Accessory Power 10 SURROUND SOUND Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column PADDLE SHIFTER coolant POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Lumbar HARD DRIVE Roll Stability Control trailer stability control door pockets engine oil Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Spare wheel type: steel Power windows: remotely operated Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Rear seat: heated Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 16 Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Premium brand: Meridian Watts: 825 Electronic parking brake: auto off Front brake diameter: 11.8 Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Cargo cover: hard Axle ratio: 3.75 Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Steering ratio: 15.4 Rear struts Front wipers: dual-stage intermittent Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Wheel spokes: 10 Floor mat material: premium carpet Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Armrests: rear center with cupholders Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Grille color: silver Camera system: rear multi-view Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Cross traffic alert: rear RAIN SENSING In-Dash CD: DVD audio Multi-function remote: panic alarm variable intermittent Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system Warnings and reminders: lamp failure fuel cut-off reclining maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer safety reverse with washer element Active parking system: semi-automatic self-leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.