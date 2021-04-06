2015 Land Rover LR4

+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2V69FA774461, V6 SUPERCHARGED, HSE, LUXURY PKG., NAVIGATION, ARROUND VIEW CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, 20 - inch ALLOYS Wheels, Black on Tan Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Terrain Respose System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., 17-Speaker Meridian Stereo, Bluetooth Audio, CD/DVD Changer, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic/Heated Steering Wheel, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4