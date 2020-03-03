2015 Land Rover Range Rover

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Suspension Air Suspension Powertrain Supercharged

Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Entertainment System

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Active suspension

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Cooled Rear Seat(s)

Blind Spot Monitor

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Cross-Traffic Alert

Seat-Massage

Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.