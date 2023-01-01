Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Lexus IS

129,005 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus IS

250 AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

2015 Lexus IS

250 AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

129,005KM
Used
VIN JTHCF1D29F5017452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Power Front Seats
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

2015 Lexus IS