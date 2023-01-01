Menu
2015 Lexus IS 250

107,000 KM

$23,900

$23,900

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES

AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$23,900

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: 017085
  • VIN: JTHCF1D28F5017085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTHCF1D28F5017085,  AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, PARKING SENSORS, 18-inch ALLOYS, Silver on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Ventilated Seats, Pwr./Leather/Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Push Start Button, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Ctrls, Eco/Normal/Sport Driving Modes, Carbon Fibre Trim, Keyless Entry, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

