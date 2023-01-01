$23,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2015 Lexus IS 250
AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,900
- Listing ID: 10031307
- Stock #: 017085
- VIN: JTHCF1D28F5017085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JTHCF1D28F5017085, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, PARKING SENSORS, 18-inch ALLOYS, Silver on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Ventilated Seats, Pwr./Leather/Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Push Start Button, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Ctrls, Eco/Normal/Sport Driving Modes, Carbon Fibre Trim, Keyless Entry, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Vehicle Features
