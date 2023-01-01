2015 Lexus IS 250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10031307

10031307 Stock #: 017085

017085 VIN: JTHCF1D28F5017085

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 017085

Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.