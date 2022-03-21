2015 Lexus IS

$29,800 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 7 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

PC8429 VIN: JTHCF1D24F5019027

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8429

Mileage 86,760 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors First Aid Kit Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer door pockets Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Exterior Front fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 2 10 Trunk release 8 digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar one-touch open/close integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Stainless Steel range Rear Brake Type: Disc sliding sunshade Multi-function display Sports Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front Armrests: rear center folding with storage Headlights: HID/Xenon Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Rolling code security Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Power door locks: anti-lockout Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Digital Sound Processing Power windows: safety reverse Axle ratio: 4.10 Vanity mirrors: dual Door sill trim: scuff plate Storage: accessory hook Steering ratio: 13.3 Grille color: chrome surround Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8 Power outlet(s): 115V Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Front brake diameter: 11.7 Rear brake diameter: 11.5 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Watts: 293 Window defogger: rear Connected in-car apps: Google POIs stocks weather Phone: pre-wired for phone Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming foldable iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide reclining mast maintenance due power glass voice operated 12V front Google search self-leveling low oil level auto-locking metallic-tone turn off headlights GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

