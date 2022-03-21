$29,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2015 Lexus IS
250 F-Sport, AWD, V6, COOLED SEATS, RED LEATHER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$29,800
- Listing ID: 8816264
- Stock #: PC8429
- VIN: JTHCF1D24F5019027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,760 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 LEXUS IS250 | 2.5L V6 | 204HP | AWD | F SPORT PACKAGE | DRIVER SELECTABLE MODE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | SUNROOF | PUSH START BUTTON | RED LEATHER | PADDLE SHIFTERS | RADIO | F SPORT 5 SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY | TRACKER SYSTEM | F SPORT STEERING WHEEL | FADE-TO-OFF INTERIOR LIGHTING | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | LED TAILLIGHTS | PERIMITER APPROACH LIGHTS
The 2015 IS250 sits at the top of the automaker's entry-level IS luxury sedan lineup. Its powered by a 2.5-litre V6 that generates 204-horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque.
This IS250 features an Atomic Silver exterior colour and a Red leather interior with the F Sport external and internal additions like F Sport Steering Wheel, F Sport Badges, F Sport Bumper, F Sport Grill and F Sport Seats. The IS250 With the F Sport Package also improves the driving dynamics, brings an adjustable suspension and a sharper throttle and transmission when you put it in Sport+ Mode.
The 2015 Lexus IS 250 has a lot going for it with its upscale cabin, standard safety features as Airbag sensors, ABS and Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Lande Departure Warning and many more. The IS250 delivers a quiet, comfortable, and luxurious sedan experience.
Interior updates include revised HVAC controls, new surface treatments, new stitching on the instrument binnacle cover, and a handful of key new active standard safety technologies. These are bundled as the Lexus Safety System +, and include dynamic radar cruise control, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, and automatic high beams.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
