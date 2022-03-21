Menu
2015 Lexus IS

86,760 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Lexus IS

2015 Lexus IS

250 F-Sport, AWD, V6, COOLED SEATS, RED LEATHER

2015 Lexus IS

250 F-Sport, AWD, V6, COOLED SEATS, RED LEATHER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

86,760KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8816264
  • Stock #: PC8429
  • VIN: JTHCF1D24F5019027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8429
  • Mileage 86,760 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 LEXUS IS250 | 2.5L V6 | 204HP | AWD | F SPORT PACKAGE | DRIVER SELECTABLE MODE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | SUNROOF | PUSH START BUTTON | RED LEATHER | PADDLE SHIFTERS | RADIO | F SPORT 5 SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY | TRACKER SYSTEM | F SPORT STEERING WHEEL | FADE-TO-OFF INTERIOR LIGHTING | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | LED TAILLIGHTS | PERIMITER APPROACH LIGHTS







The 2015 IS250 sits at the top of the automaker's entry-level IS luxury sedan lineup. Its powered by a 2.5-litre V6 that generates 204-horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque.







This IS250 features an Atomic Silver exterior colour and a Red leather interior with the F Sport external and internal additions like F Sport Steering Wheel, F Sport Badges, F Sport Bumper, F Sport Grill and F Sport Seats. The IS250 With the F Sport Package also improves the driving dynamics, brings an adjustable suspension and a sharper throttle and transmission when you put it in Sport+ Mode.







The 2015 Lexus IS 250 has a lot going for it with its upscale cabin, standard safety features as Airbag sensors, ABS and Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Lande Departure Warning and many more. The IS250 delivers a quiet, comfortable, and luxurious sedan experience.







Interior updates include revised HVAC controls, new surface treatments, new stitching on the instrument binnacle cover, and a handful of key new active standard safety technologies. These are bundled as the Lexus Safety System +, and include dynamic radar cruise control, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, and automatic high beams.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
door pockets
Air filtration
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Front fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
MP3
2
10
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Stainless Steel
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Sports
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Rolling code security
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Digital Sound Processing
Power windows: safety reverse
Axle ratio: 4.10
Vanity mirrors: dual
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Steering ratio: 13.3
Grille color: chrome surround
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Power outlet(s): 115V
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Rear brake diameter: 11.5
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Watts: 293
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
stocks
weather
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
foldable
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
mast
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
12V front
Google search
self-leveling
low oil level
auto-locking
metallic-tone
turn off headlights
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

