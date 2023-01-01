Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus NX

130,981 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus NX

2015 Lexus NX

200t AWD Executive Package W/ Executive Package, Wireless Charging, HUD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus NX

200t AWD Executive Package W/ Executive Package, Wireless Charging, HUD

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9543877
  2. 9543877
  3. 9543877
  4. 9543877
  5. 9543877
  6. 9543877
  7. 9543877
  8. 9543877
  9. 9543877
  10. 9543877
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

130,981KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9543877
  • Stock #: 16912
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ6F2000553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16912
  • Mileage 130,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Wireless Phone Charging
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear cross traffic alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
POWER MOONROOF
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Navigation
BACKUP SENSORS
USB port
Pre Collision System
Executive Package
Blind Spot Monitor
Smart key w/ Push button start
Power Front Seats W/ Driver Seat Memory
NULUXE Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 62,251 KM
$36,490 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 97,905 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 49,095 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory