2015 Lexus RX 350
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
66,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9634423
- Stock #: LN14130B
- VIN: 2T2BK1BA5FC330757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Lining Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Curb Side Mirrors
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8