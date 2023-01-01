2015 Lexus RX 350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9634423

9634423 Stock #: LN14130B

LN14130B VIN: 2T2BK1BA5FC330757

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Lining Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Curb Side Mirrors

