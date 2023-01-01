Menu
2015 Lexus RX 350

66,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9634423
  • Stock #: LN14130B
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA5FC330757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Lining Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Curb Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
