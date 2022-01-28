Menu
2015 Lexus RX

152,590 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

350, PREMIUM PKG, PUSH TO START, VENTED SEATS,

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

152,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8241915
  • Stock #: PC7852
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BAXFC310827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7852
  • Mileage 152,590 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 LEXUS RX 350 | 3.5 LITER V6 | 270 HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | SMART ACCESS WITH PUSH START | HEATED VENTED LEATHER SEATS | LEXUS DISPLAY AUDIO | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | POWER LIFT GATE | MEMORY SEATS | 12 SPEAKER SURROUND SOUND | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 Lexus RX350 is the perfect vehicle for families and adventurous individuals. Powered by a potent 295HP V6 engine, confidence-inspiring 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters. The beautiful White exterior complements the sporty Black leather interior. This SUV carries the same Lexus brand exclusivity and reliability that other models offer. The smaller SUV can comfortably seat 5 people and it is still a capable car in less than favourable road conditions.







Get to your destination safely and on time with Lexus' onboard reliable Reverse Camera allowing you to stay in control and have a safer ride. Stay cozy during the winter with Heated Leather Seats. Standard amenities include SmartAccess Push Start, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Power Liftgate and much more. For safety, this vehicle is equipped with Front, Side, Curtain impact airbags, Child Restraints, ABS Brakes, Traction and Stability Control, TPMS, and a Security System.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
2
10
Trunk release
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Lumbar
door pockets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Rolling code security: remote
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Premium brand
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Storage: accessory hook
Grille color: chrome surround
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Steering ratio: 14.8
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
12V front
safety reverse
with washer
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
auto-locking
in floor
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

