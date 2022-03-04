$25,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Lincoln MKC
AWD-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF-DRIVER ASSIT
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8471328
- VIN: 5LMCJ2A96FUJ36663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 LINCOLN MKC ECOBOOST - INTELLIGENT AWD SYSTEM - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - PARKING ASSIST - DRIVE CONTROL WITH COMFORT AND SPORT MODES - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START - REMOTE VEHICLE START -ADAPTIVE HID HEADLIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
DEALER SERVICED - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 78,000KM - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
