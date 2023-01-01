Menu
2015 Lincoln Navigator

142,000 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Lincoln Navigator

2015 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG WHEEL BASE|NAVI|REARCAM|22in ALLOYS|7 SEATS

2015 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG WHEEL BASE|NAVI|REARCAM|22in ALLOYS|7 SEATS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631271
  • Stock #: J08286
  • VIN: 5LMJJ3JT1FEJ08286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3JT1FEJ08286, LONG WHEEL BASE, 4WD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA,PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, 22in ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, Pwr. Sunroof, Bluetooth, 7-Seater, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch LCD Touch Screen, AUX/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Fog Lights, Heated Exteroir Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Lumbar Support, White on Light Tan Leather, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING: 7.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

