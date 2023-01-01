2015 Lincoln Navigator

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10631271

10631271 Stock #: J08286

J08286 VIN: 5LMJJ3JT1FEJ08286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Entertainment System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.