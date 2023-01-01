Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ2JT0FEJ14980, 4WD, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, 22in ALLOY WHEELS, TWO SETS OF TIRES, VENTILATED SEATS, Pwr. Sunroof, Bluetooth, 7-Seater, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch LCD Touch Screen, AUX/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Fog Lights, Heated Exteroir Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Lumbar Support, White on Light Tan Leather, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2015 Lincoln Navigator

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Lincoln Navigator

NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|20in ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lincoln Navigator

NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|20in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1702592135
  2. 1702592146
  3. 1702592157
  4. 1702592165
  5. 1702592169
  6. 1702592171
  7. 1702592175
  8. 1702592177
  9. 1702592180
  10. 1702592184
  11. 1702592186
  12. 1702592190
  13. 1702592193
  14. 1702592195
  15. 1702592198
  16. 1702592201
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2JT0FEJ14980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ2JT0FEJ14980, 4WD, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, 22in ALLOY WHEELS, TWO SETS OF TIRES, VENTILATED SEATS, Pwr. Sunroof, Bluetooth, 7-Seater, Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch LCD Touch Screen, AUX/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Wood/Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Fog Lights, Heated Exteroir Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Lumbar Support, White on Light Tan Leather, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!


FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2016 Smart fortwo PRIME|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Smart fortwo PRIME|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS 40,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator RESERVE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|HUD|PANOROOF|7 SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Lincoln Navigator RESERVE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|HUD|PANOROOF|7 SEATS 158,000 KM $45,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XTS AWD|LUXURY|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Cadillac XTS AWD|LUXURY|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS 200,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2015 Lincoln Navigator