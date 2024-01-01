Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3JT2FEJ00715, L, LONG WHEEL BASE, 4WD, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 8-PASSENGERS,  22in ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, Pwr. Sunroof, Bluetooth, 2Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch LCD Touch Screen, Rear Entertainment System, AUX/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Window Defroster, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Lumbar Support, Black on Black Leather, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

2015 Lincoln Navigator

144,000 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG WHEEL BASE|NAVI|DUAL DVD|8-SEATS|REARCAM

2015 Lincoln Navigator

L|LONG WHEEL BASE|NAVI|DUAL DVD|8-SEATS|REARCAM

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMJJ3JT2FEJ00715

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3JT2FEJ00715, L, LONG WHEEL BASE, 4WD, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 8-PASSENGERS,  22in ALLOY WHEELS, VENTILATED SEATS, Pwr. Sunroof, Bluetooth, 2Keyless Entry, Push Start Button, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., 8-Inch LCD Touch Screen, Rear Entertainment System, AUX/FM/AM/CD Player/USB, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Window Defroster, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Lumbar Support, Black on Black Leather, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Lincoln Navigator