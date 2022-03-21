Menu
2015 Maserati Ghibli

78,177 KM

Details Description Features

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Maserati Ghibli

2015 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4,404HP,AWD,NAV,CAM,HEATED/COOLED SEATS,

2015 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4,404HP,AWD,NAV,CAM,HEATED/COOLED SEATS,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

78,177KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8729204
  • Stock #: PC8328
  • VIN: ZAM57RTA4F1135183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nero Ribelle
  • Interior Colour Nero
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8328
  • Mileage 78,177 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MASERATI GHIBLI | S Q4 | AWD | 404HP | 3.0L V6 | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Luxury, Power and Speed - those words can only describe this Italian luxury sedan. Feel the power of a twin-turbo 404hp V6 engine and the confidence of All-Wheel-Drive system. 2015 Maserati Ghibli SQ4 is a car that represents Italian style and racing herritage. Finished in a Black exterior with soft black leather interior for a premium sporty feel.







Quick, intuitive, and brilliantly rendered on an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Maserati's Touch Control Plus infotainment system is one of the best in this luxury sedan class. Most vehicle functions, including the climate controls, are adjusted through the infotainment display.







With functional features like Navigation system featuring an huge Display with Voice Command, Backup Camera with Parking sensors, Heated Power Memory Seats, you will always feel like you are in the highest of quality vehicles! With an unmatched exhaust note, precise handling and a powerful motor, you will feel the excitement no matter the situation!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Laminated Glass
Rear
3
Wood
MP3
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
6
Woodgrain
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Interior Motion Sensor
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
range
Audio system
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Dash trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Footwell lights
Power activated trunk/hatch: open
Limited slip differential: rear
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front brake width: 1.26
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Wheels: polished alloy
Rear headrests: fixed
Rear brake width: 1.1
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Door handle color: chrome
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Locking differential: rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Door sill trim: stainless steel
4WD type: on demand
Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
Premium brakes: Brembo
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Axle ratio: 2.81
Watts: 280
Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Steering ratio: 13.73
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Cornering
single disc
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
safety reverse
element
self-leveling
auto-locking
remotely operated
cooled compartment
two 12V front
anti-tow sensor
LED rear center
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

