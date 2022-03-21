$42,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4,404HP,AWD,NAV,CAM,HEATED/COOLED SEATS,
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8729204
- Stock #: PC8328
- VIN: ZAM57RTA4F1135183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nero Ribelle
- Interior Colour Nero
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,177 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MASERATI GHIBLI | S Q4 | AWD | 404HP | 3.0L V6 | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MEMORY SEATS | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PARK DISTANCE SENSORS | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Luxury, Power and Speed - those words can only describe this Italian luxury sedan. Feel the power of a twin-turbo 404hp V6 engine and the confidence of All-Wheel-Drive system. 2015 Maserati Ghibli SQ4 is a car that represents Italian style and racing herritage. Finished in a Black exterior with soft black leather interior for a premium sporty feel.
Quick, intuitive, and brilliantly rendered on an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Maserati's Touch Control Plus infotainment system is one of the best in this luxury sedan class. Most vehicle functions, including the climate controls, are adjusted through the infotainment display.
With functional features like Navigation system featuring an huge Display with Voice Command, Backup Camera with Parking sensors, Heated Power Memory Seats, you will always feel like you are in the highest of quality vehicles! With an unmatched exhaust note, precise handling and a powerful motor, you will feel the excitement no matter the situation!
Vehicle Features
