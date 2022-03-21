2015 Maserati Ghibli

$42,800 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 1 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8729204

8729204 Stock #: PC8328

PC8328 VIN: ZAM57RTA4F1135183

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nero Ribelle

Interior Colour Nero

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8328

Mileage 78,177 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Air filtration Electronic Parking Brake Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Laminated Glass Additional Features Rear 3 Wood MP3 MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm STEERING WHEEL Trunk release 6 Woodgrain low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close door unlock Interior Motion Sensor integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Headlight cleaners Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release range Audio system power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Dash trim: leather Front brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Footwell lights Power activated trunk/hatch: open Limited slip differential: rear Impact sensor: battery disconnect Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front brake width: 1.26 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Wheels: polished alloy Rear headrests: fixed Rear brake width: 1.1 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Grille color: black with chrome accents Door handle color: chrome Floor mat material: premium carpet Locking differential: rear Spare tire kit: inflator kit Door sill trim: stainless steel 4WD type: on demand Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar Premium brakes: Brembo Interior accents: metallic-tone Axle ratio: 2.81 Watts: 280 Wheel spokes: multi-spoke In-Dash CD: DVD audio variable intermittent Steering ratio: 13.73 Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Cornering single disc auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off wiper activated reverse gear tilt power glass safety reverse element self-leveling auto-locking remotely operated cooled compartment two 12V front anti-tow sensor LED rear center Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.