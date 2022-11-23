Menu
2015 Maserati Ghibli

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,450

+ tax & licensing
BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

S Q4, BackUpCam, Navi, Sunroof, Sensor, B.Spot, SatelliteRadio

S Q4, BackUpCam, Navi, Sunroof, Sensor, B.Spot, SatelliteRadio

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

166,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 11992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED, CLEAN, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AWD, BLIND SPOT, DUAL SHIFT, AC, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, CHILD SAFETY LOCKS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DRIVE ASSIST, DUAL AIRBAG, FRONT MAP LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, LEATHER INTERIOR, MEMORY SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEATS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, PUSH START, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS, REAR DEFROSTER, REMOTE START, SATELLITE RADIO, PARKING SENSORS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, SUNROOF, TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, TPMS, TOUCH SCREEN, TRACTION CONTROL This 2015 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $999, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2015 #MASERATI #GHIBLI #15MASERATI #GHIBLIQ4 #15MASERATI Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
remote start
Navigation System
Inside Hood Release
glove box
Front map lights
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Touch Screen
Power Folding Mirrors
Steering Wheel Control
PUSH START
Drive Assist
Full Carpet floor
Sensor
Dual Shift Mode

BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

