2015 Mazda MAZDA3

127,715 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Sport GS w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,715KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627062
  • Stock #: 23317
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L7XFM158859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #6023G as of 07/14/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Door Mirrors
AUX Port
60/40 Split Rear Seats
7" Touchscreen Display
Power Locks & Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

