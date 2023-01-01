2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 7 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10627062

10627062 Stock #: 23317

23317 VIN: 3MZBM1L7XFM158859

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 127,715 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort A/C Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port Heated Door Mirrors AUX Port 60/40 Split Rear Seats 7" Touchscreen Display Power Locks & Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.