Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX MODEL, COMFORT PACKAGE, SKYACTIVE, 4CYL 2.0L

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX MODEL, COMFORT PACKAGE, SKYACTIVE, 4CYL 2.0L

Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St., Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1-888-709-3125

Contact Seller

$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,015KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4688076
  • Stock #: R13486
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

 

This Gorgeous Black GX Model vehicle is in excellent condition. It includes options such as: COMFORT PACKAGE, SKYACTIVE, 4CYL 2.0L, power mirror, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry plus Many More! For the list of complete options click on the options or features tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Certification:

 

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $599. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

 

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 95,015 KM
$10,400 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry SE...
 40,698 KM
$24,400 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry SE...
 40,390 KM
$24,400 + tax & lic
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St., Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-709-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-709-3125

Send A Message