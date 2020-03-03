2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. Odometer is 49117 kilometers below market average! Red 2015 Mazda Mazda3 GS FWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca/used or call our sales department 416-766-1155. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * Owners tend to love the blend of sportiness and comfort, the Mazda3's upscale cabin and tech, a solid and robust ride on rougher roads, and the high-end stereo and other features. Athletic handling and decent fuel mileage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca * The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca
