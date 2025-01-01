Menu
<p><strong>2015, MAZDA, MAZDA5 TOURING 6 PASSENGERS<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1754588394148_5929939923067638 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></p><p><strong>Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $</strong></p><p>Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.   To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.  </p><p><strong>Price<span> </span></strong>  Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates . <span> </span><strong>All vehicles can be Certified for an   additional   $995.<span> </span></strong>  If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is   deemed   to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  </p><p><strong>Financing<span> </span></strong>  Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   .   We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  </p><p><strong>Trade-In</strong><span> </span>  Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.  </p><p>Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles. Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4 .  </p><p>View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</p><p><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   </strong></p><p><br></p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

48,200 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,200KM
VIN JM1CW2CL1F0183009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P205/55R16 AS
Light tinted glass
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

odometer
Wheels: 16 Alloy
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
4 speakers and USB and auxiliary audio input
Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability -inc: clock

