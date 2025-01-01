$11,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA6
4dr Sdn Auto i Sport
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,259KM
VIN JM1GJ1U53F1214670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Phone
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Interior
Immobilizer
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-colored door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Colored Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Safety
Rearview Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.81 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
16.4 Gal. Fuel Tank
Radio Broadcast Data System Program Information
E911 Automatic Emergency Notification
Tires: P225/55R17 AS
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 17 x 7.5J Alloy
Reclining Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver's seat w/manual lumbar support and manual height adjustment
Engine: SKYACTIV-G 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: Variable Valve Timing VVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Sport Auto. SKYACTIV-DRIVE -inc: manual mode
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX 6-Speaker Audio & HD Radio -inc: 4-full range door speakers and 2-tweeters
audio menu voice-command
Bluetooth hands free phone and audio
5.8 full-color touch-screen display for audio
Pandora internet radio compatibility
SMS text message audio delivery and reply and USB audio input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
