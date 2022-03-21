2015 Mazda MAZDA6

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 9 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8868467

8868467 Stock #: PC8459

PC8459 VIN: JM1GJ1W53F1210440

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8459

Mileage 175,999 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Comfort HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Exterior Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 2 SURROUND SOUND Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Lumbar integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack 4 range Rear Brake Type: Disc sliding sunshade Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Internet radio app: Pandora Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Wheels: painted aluminum Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Navigation system: touch screen display Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining Grille color: black with chrome accents Power windows: safety reverse Rear brake width: 0.4 Front shock type: twin-tube gas Parking brake trim: leather Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Steering ratio: 15.5 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8 Interior accents: metallic-tone Front brake width: 1.1 Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Solar-tinted glass: front Cross traffic alert: rear Gauges color: white illuminated Front brake diameter: 11.7 Window trim: silver Multi-function remote: panic alarm variable intermittent Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Rear brake diameter: 10.9 LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Sunshade: windshield Axle ratio: 3.81 Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system reclining voice operated self-leveling Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.