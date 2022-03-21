Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA6

175,999 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GT, SKYACTIV-G, MANUAL, NAV, CAM, PANO, BOSE, LED

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GT, SKYACTIV-G, MANUAL, NAV, CAM, PANO, BOSE, LED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

175,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8868467
  • Stock #: PC8459
  • VIN: JM1GJ1W53F1210440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8459
  • Mileage 175,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MAZDA 6 GT | SKYACTIV-G 2.5L 4-CYLINDER | 6-SPEED SKYACTIV-MT | NAVIGATION | BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | 5.8 TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | LED TAILLIGHTS | BI-XENON HID SIGNATURE LED HEADLIGHTS | LEATHER INTERIOR | REARVIEW CAMERA | ADAPTIVE LIGHTING | MAZDA RADAR CURISE CONTROL | POWER MOONROOF | ONE OWNER







In the MAZDA6, Mazda engineers have arrived at a remarkably elegant solution to the lackluster performance that plagues typical mid-size sedans. Starting with a robust sport-tuned suspension, responsive steering and a lightweight, aerodynamic body, SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY and KODO design bring each element together in harmony. Handling is superbly dynamic, characterized by a smooth, graceful stance on the road. And with a quick steering ratio, the MAZDA6 offers a brisk response that enhances the feeling of car and driver as one and relishes twisty roads without being sluggish on city streets.







The 2.5-litre SKYACTIVE-G 4-cylinder puts out 184-horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque and is coupled with the SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission.







This Mazda6 GT features a Jet Black Mica exterior finish and a Black leather interior. The car sits on 19 Mazda GT wheels, giving it an aggressive stance worthy of the GT tag. LED taillights, auto dimming door mirrors, Bi-Xenon HID headlights with LED signature styling and Fog Lights come standard on the GT trim. Inside it features Navigation, a Rearview Camera, Power Moonroof, an 11-speaker Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, a 5.8 colour touchscreen and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
3
MP3
2
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Internet radio app: Pandora
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wheels: painted aluminum
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Navigation system: touch screen display
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear brake width: 0.4
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Parking brake trim: leather
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Steering ratio: 15.5
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Front brake width: 1.1
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Gauges color: white illuminated
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Window trim: silver
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
variable intermittent
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.9
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Sunshade: windshield
Axle ratio: 3.81
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
reclining
voice operated
self-leveling
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

