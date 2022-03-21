$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA6
GT, SKYACTIV-G, MANUAL, NAV, CAM, PANO, BOSE, LED
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8868467
- Stock #: PC8459
- VIN: JM1GJ1W53F1210440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MAZDA 6 GT | SKYACTIV-G 2.5L 4-CYLINDER | 6-SPEED SKYACTIV-MT | NAVIGATION | BOSE CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | 5.8 TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | LED TAILLIGHTS | BI-XENON HID SIGNATURE LED HEADLIGHTS | LEATHER INTERIOR | REARVIEW CAMERA | ADAPTIVE LIGHTING | MAZDA RADAR CURISE CONTROL | POWER MOONROOF | ONE OWNER
In the MAZDA6, Mazda engineers have arrived at a remarkably elegant solution to the lackluster performance that plagues typical mid-size sedans. Starting with a robust sport-tuned suspension, responsive steering and a lightweight, aerodynamic body, SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY and KODO design bring each element together in harmony. Handling is superbly dynamic, characterized by a smooth, graceful stance on the road. And with a quick steering ratio, the MAZDA6 offers a brisk response that enhances the feeling of car and driver as one and relishes twisty roads without being sluggish on city streets.
The 2.5-litre SKYACTIVE-G 4-cylinder puts out 184-horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque and is coupled with the SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission.
This Mazda6 GT features a Jet Black Mica exterior finish and a Black leather interior. The car sits on 19 Mazda GT wheels, giving it an aggressive stance worthy of the GT tag. LED taillights, auto dimming door mirrors, Bi-Xenon HID headlights with LED signature styling and Fog Lights come standard on the GT trim. Inside it features Navigation, a Rearview Camera, Power Moonroof, an 11-speaker Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, a 5.8 colour touchscreen and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
