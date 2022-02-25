Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

B250 SPORTS TOURER 4MATIC-NAVI-AWD-LEDS-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8277738
  Stock #: 22-27189
  VIN: WDDMH4GB4FJ341189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-27189
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**BEST DEAL IN TOWN - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS From 4.99 % o.a.c.! ONLY 130,000KMS!! ** 100% ONTARIO - CARFAX VERIFIED ** **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!! 


Finished in Stunning CALCITE WHITE on BLACK LEATHER! 2.0L 4CYL TURBO!! 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE! Fully Equipped With SPORTS PACKAGE! XENON LIGHTS! PARKTRONIC W/ACTIVE PARKING! Navigation! Heated Seats! Blind Spot Monitoring! Chrome PKG! Bluetooth Hands Free Phone & Audio! Cruise Control! Dual Exhaust! SPORT RIMS & SO MUCH MORE!!  SYNTHETIC OIL/FILTER CHANGE! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!  Ready To Drive Away In STYLE & CLASS!! 


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 21 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

