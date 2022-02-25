2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,488 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8277738

8277738 Stock #: 22-27189

22-27189 VIN: WDDMH4GB4FJ341189

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22-27189

Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Digital clock Rear Window Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.