Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

61,197 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

61,197KM
Used
VIN 55SWF4KB2FU070199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,197 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
AUTO STOP/START

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

